Hirschi battled Krum in a boys high school basketball regional quarterfinal round playoff game at Mineral Wells high school.
The No. 25 Huskies won 35-33.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Hirschi battled Krum in a boys high school basketball regional quarterfinal round playoff game at Mineral Wells high school.
The No. 25 Huskies won 35-33.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>