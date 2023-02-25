Hirschi battled Levelland in a boys high school basketball area round playoff game.
The No. 25 Huskies won 46-35.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Hirschi battled Levelland in a boys high school basketball area round playoff game.
The No. 25 Huskies won 46-35.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>