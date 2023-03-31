Hirschi hosted Sanger for a high school baseball district game.
The Indians won 32-3.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Hirschi hosted Sanger for a high school baseball district game.
The Indians won 32-3.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>