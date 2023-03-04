SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Holliday Lady Eagles make history by winning the UIL Class 3A girls basketball state title over number one ranked Fairfield, the program’s first state title.

The Holliday Lady Eagles started the year ranked fourth in the TABC. After the first of the year, they moved up to number three and stayed put ever since.

The Lady Eagles tipped off against Fairfield at 10 a.m. in the Alamodome and took a 19-7 lead over the number one ranked team. The scores would be 28-20 with Holliday leading at halftime with Kenna Wood leading with eight points in the first half.

Holliday would cap off the game and knock off the number one ranked Fairfield 58-47. Iowa State commit Jalynn Bristow was named tournament MVP.

The Lady Eagles put on an impressive regular season losing only three games and sweeping out district play to win the title.

Holliday would get past Millsap, Wall and Peaster on the way to the regional tournament at Frendship High School. There they would knock off Shallowater and Jim Ned en route to the program’s first state tournament appearance.

Watch KFDX at 6 p.m. for highlights and postgame reaction with M.J. Baird.