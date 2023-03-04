Holliday battled Fairfield in the UIL class 3A girls high school basketball state championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
No. 3 ranked Holliday won 58-47.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
