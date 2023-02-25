Holliday battled Jim Ned in a girls high school basketball regional final game at Frenship high school.
The No. 3 Lady Eagles won 53-40.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Holliday battled Jim Ned in a girls high school basketball regional final game at Frenship high school.
The No. 3 Lady Eagles won 53-40.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>