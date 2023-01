One of the most elite stages in high school basketball is the McDonald’s All-American game.

Holliday’s Jalynn Bristow is one of 733 student-athletes from across the nation to be nominated as an All-American.

On Tuesday January 24 the selection committee will narrow down the nominees to 24 high school boys and 24 high school girls to create the games’ final rosters.

Bristow has become the first Texoma Talent to be nominated for the all-star game since Windthorst’s Tatum Veitenheimer in 2018.