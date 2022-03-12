SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Hirschi Huskies are playing the the top-ranked class 4A team in Texas, Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, at 7 p.m. tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Here’s how you can stay up-to-date on the game:

If you are planning on watching the game in person, you can purchase tickets here.

For those who can’t make it to San Antonio, you can watch the game on the Bally Sports Southwest TV channel. Bally Sports Southwest is the channel that covers the Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks games.

The game can also be watched online through the NFHS Network, but it does require a subscription.

The stats of the game will be broadcasted live here on Stat Broadcast.

Make sure to tune into KFDX 3 News at 10 p.m. tonight for the highlights and reactions of the game with M.J. Baird and Tobin McDuff.