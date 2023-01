Bowie’s head football coach and athletic director Hugh Farmer is retiring.

Farmer spent the last 16 years in various coaching roles around Texoma, including stops in Frederick, Olney and Seymour before Bowie.

Farmer had most of his success in the 8 seasons with the Panthers, twice leading Seymour to double digit win totals.

The search for a new HFC/AD in Bowie begins immediately.