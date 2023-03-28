A pair of state-ranked teams squared off in Texoma. Iowa Park hosted Holliday for a district matchup at Lady Hawks Field.
No. 6 Iowa Park won 4-1.
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
A pair of state-ranked teams squared off in Texoma. Iowa Park hosted Holliday for a district matchup at Lady Hawks Field.
No. 6 Iowa Park won 4-1.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>