Iowa Park battled Peaster for game two of a first round high school softball playoff series in Bowie.
The Lady Hawks won 16-5.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Iowa Park battled Peaster for game two of a first round high school softball playoff series in Bowie.
The Lady Hawks won 16-5.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>