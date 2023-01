The Jacksboro High School cheer team won the UIL Spirit State Championship for Class 3A, Division II.

This marks back to back state titles for the Tigerettes, and their third in the last four years!

Jacksboro earned a total score of 90.10, nearly five points better than Queen City in second place.

Scores for the “Fight Song/Band Chant” and “Crowd Leading” categories were the best among all 3AD2 teams at State.