JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Jacksboro Tigers are looking for a new head football coach and athletic director because current coach Brannon Rodgers is being introduced as the new head coach and AD at Sundown High School this morning.

In five seasons leading the Tigers, they went 38-21. Rodgers said he’s especially proud of his teams going 19-6 in District play.

Jacksboro regularly played very tough non-district opponents to prepare for district play.

Rodgers said it was a tough decision to leave Jacksboro. In the end, though, it was more of a family decision than a football decision.

“Well, going back to West Texas and the Lubbock-area is where I began my career,” Rodgers said. “That’s home for me and my family. My parents are in Petersburg, my wife is from Floydada, my son’s at Texas Tech. It’s a very familiar situation.”

Rodgers spent 11 years coaching in Crosbyton before coming to Jacksboro, and now he’ll lead a Sundown program used to winning.

The Roughnecks have won 45 games the past five seasons.