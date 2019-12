A pair of top-notch Texoma Talent signed letters of intent to play college softball.

Burkburnett pitcher Jocelyn Bright is ready to wreak havoc on the Lone Star Conference.

Bright is heading to Lawton to play at Cameron University.

Jocelyn is a 3-year starter and won 21 games as a junior while posting a 1.38 earned run average.

She struck out 338 batters in 183 innings of work.