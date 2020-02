Also celebrating a signing today, Petrolia’s Kelsie Whalen.



Kelsie is heading to Western Oklahoma state in Altus.



Kelsie was one of Texoma’s best hitters last year with a .651 average. She also showed some pop with five homers and flashed her speed with 26 stolen bases.

Never forget the diving catch she made in the regional semifinals when she was just a freshman.



It was a candidate for play of the year.

And her signing today gave me a reason to pull out a great play.