The Wichita Falls Coyotes face the Decatur Eagles in the Regional Final round of the Texas high school football playoffs.

KFDX is broadcasting the game live on TV Friday night at 7 p.m.

Fans can also stream the game on the NFHS Network, a subscription-based service.

Friday night’s NBC primetime programming will be recorded and re-aired overnight as follows:

Lopez vs Lopez | 12:35 a.m.

Young Rock | 1:05 a.m.

Dateline NBC | 1:35 a.m.

Be sure to tune in to KFDX-3 News at 10 p.m. for highlights and postgame reactions from the Coyotes!