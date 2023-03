Legendary Texoma basketball coach Gayno Shelton has died at the age of 86.

A quarter century as the head coach of the Bowie Jackrabbits boy basketball team, Shelton led Bowie to a state championship in 1974.

He racked up over 500 wins during his tenure between 1965 and 1990.

For the last seven years, Bowie’s annual basketball tournament has been named after him, now known as Gayno Shelton’s Hoopin’ into the Holidays Classic.