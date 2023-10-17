The North Texas Premier Basketball League begins its inaugural season in early December.

This new program is being implemented to help develop the sport of basketball among youth in Texoma. Similar to how “Top of Texas” is a breeding ground for football, the creators of the NTXPBL hope to create the same skill development, sportsmanship and teamwork.

Open to boys and girls in 2nd grade through 6th grade, the league is currently open for registration. Interested parties can go online to the North Texas Premier Basketball League website to register before October 28th, 2023.

The season runs from December 2, 2023 – February 24, 2024 with all games being played on Saturdays inside school gyms around Texoma.

Anyone with questions for the league directors can contact them via email at northtexaspremierbasketball@gmail.com