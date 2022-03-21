After 40 years as the head basketball coach of the Burkburnett Bulldogs, Danny Nix is retiring.

“I have lived a dream come true for the last forty-three years as a coach in the best school district in the state,” Nix said in a press release. “The administration, teachers, assistant basketball coaches and support staff have all been the greatest people to work with. I wish every coach could have the type of support that I have had.”

Nix spent a total of 43 years at Burkburnett high school, 26 years as the athletic director. His final record as a basketball coach is 866 wins and 406 losses.

In his four decades leading the Bulldogs, Nix’s teams won 19 district championships. Burkburnett advanced to the regional tournament 11 times, making the state tournament twice and finishing as state runners-up in 2008 and 2011.

“Incredible community support and most importantly a great group of players, who through the years worked so very had for our basketball teams, made the job I had so much fun.”

Nix has won many awards including the 2011 NFHS Texas state coach of the year honor. Just this year he was named as one of the top 100 coaches in UIL history.