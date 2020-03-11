Longtime Burkburnett Girls Basketball coach retires

Longtime Burkburnett Girls Basketball Coach Alex Koulavatos decided that he is calling it quits after 40 plus years.

Koulovatus handed in his retirement papers today, marking the end of a 33-year run as the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs.

He spent one year coaching the middle school team before moving up to become the assistant coach of the boys team under current head coach danny nix.

Then in the 1986-87 season coach K, as he called in Burk, took over the Lady Bulldogs and the rest is history.

In that time hes won over 550 games in the orange and black–leaving a lasting legacy behind as he retires at the end of the school year.