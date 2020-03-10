Longtime Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs head coach resigns

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)— Longtime Texoma softball coach John Blair has resigned from his position as the head coach of the Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs.

Burkburnett Athletic Director Danny Nix told KFDX 3 News that Blair has resigned effective immediately, citing personal reasons.

Blair was in his 8th season in Burkburnett. It was his 4th year as the teams head coach.

Before that Blair had an illustrius career at Vernon College coaching the Lady Chaps for 17 years and amassing over 500 wins.

Current Burkburnett assistant Cari Huffington is taking over as the teams head coach.

The Lady Bulldogs are in the midst of a 12-7 season, and their next scheduled game is Tuesday March 9, 2020 against City View.