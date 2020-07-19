Meet the Mustangs: Trae Jones – July 19, 2020

In this installment of Meet the Mustangs we hear from MSU men’s basketball player Trae Jones. You may remember the Wichita Falls native from his time wearing the baby blue at Hirschi, and now you can see him inside the D.L. Ligon coliseum.

