The Midwestern State football program is set to host its annual golf tournament fundraiser.
The event is scheduled for Friday, July 22nd at The Champions Course at Weeks Park. Golfers will go off in a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone interested in signing up for the tournament can do so by sending payment (via cash or check) to:
MSU Football
ATTN: Sheri Mummert
3410 Taft Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
The cost is $100 per player, $400 per team. That includes greens fee, cart, range balls, beverages and lunch.
Sponsorships are also available. The cost to sponsor a tee box is $150 per hole.
Call Sheri at 940-397-4779 with any questions.