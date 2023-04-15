Midwestern State hosted Arkansas-Fort Smith for a Lone Star Conference men’s/women’s tennis dual at the MSU tennis center.
The Mustangs men’s team won 6-1, and the Mustangs women’s team won 5-2.
by: M.J. Baird
