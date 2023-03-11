Midwestern State hosted UT Permian Basin for a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Mustangs Park.
The Falcons won game one 7-4.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Midwestern State hosted UT Permian Basin for a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Mustangs Park.
The Falcons won game one 7-4.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>