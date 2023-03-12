Midwestern State hosted UT Permian Basin for a Lone Star Conference softball game at Mustangs Park.
The Falcons won 7-1.
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
by: M.J. Baird
Posted:
Updated:
Midwestern State hosted UT Permian Basin for a Lone Star Conference softball game at Mustangs Park.
The Falcons won 7-1.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>