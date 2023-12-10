WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A major change is on the way for Midwestern State University athletics.

After 55 years as a football coach, and 22 seasons leading the MSU Mustangs, head coach Bill Maskill is retiring.

Maskill calls it quits as the winningest coach in program history – that’s both total wins and winning percentage.

His teams racked up 160 victories and 71 losses, meaning the Mustangs won nearly 70% of their games under his guidance.

He has the second most wins in Lone Star Conference history, with five conference titles and six Coach of the Year awards. His teams also advanced to the NCAA tournament eight times during his career.

The end of his remarkable run that lasted over two decades long marks the end of an era in Wichita Falls and made for an emotional day for Maskill.

“The wife and I were talking – Mary Hellen and I were talking the other night, and she said, ‘You know, of all the years you’ve been coaching, almost half of them have been here,'” Maskill said. “So this has been special. We’ve got a good university and a good program, and I didn’t retire because of the team or the coaches or the record, none of that. It’s time, it’s just time.”

From the year 2000 through 2019, Midwestern State recorded a historic streak of 19 straight winning seasons – 17 of which were under Maskill.

However, over the last four seasons, MSU was below 500 twice. Most recently, a 4-6 record this Fall, finishing fifth in the Lone Star Conference.

Rich Renner is being promoted as the next head coach of the Mustangs. He spent the last 16 seasons as the program’s defensive coordinator.

