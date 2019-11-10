MSU Women’s Basketball- Nov. 9, 2019

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers shine while highlighting community impact of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights"

Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archer City PD: 'Armed, dangerous' man on the loose following afternoon Olney driveby"

MAVA members honor those who defend our country

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAVA members honor those who defend our country"

WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment"

Family hopes to raise money for 6-year-old's surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family hopes to raise money for 6-year-old's surgery"

OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker"

WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors"