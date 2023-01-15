The Munday High School cheer team won the UIL Spirit State Championship for Class 1A.

After a 2nd place finish in 2022, Munday returned to Fort Worth and earned a gold medal this year.

Munday recorded a total score of 89.27, over five points better than the second place finisher. The Moguls did not receive any deductions, and their scores for the “Fight Song/Band Chant” and “Crowd Leading” categories were the best among all 1A teams at State.

Benjamin, last years state champion, finished in 3rd place this year.