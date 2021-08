MUNDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Munday Moguls season opener against the Iraan Braves has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Munday Head Coach Justin Josselet confirmed the game has been canceled and is working to schedule a replacement for the season opener.

On Monday, Iraan-Sheffield ISD announced to quarantine district-wide for two weeks as COVID-19 cases increased in the community.