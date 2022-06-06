Trends across the Nation show a steady decline in the number of officials for youth, high school and college sports.

Here in Texoma, the numbers don’t lie: recruitment of new officials continues to be a struggle. The North Texas Chapter of Football Officials currently has about 80 active members for the 2022-23 season. In order to run at full capacity and avoid scheduling conflicts, that number needs to be upward of 100.

The 2021-22 season proved the unfortunate reality of dwindling numbers, as games had to be moved (time and location) in order to accommodate officials.

As a new season approaches, new member recruitment is well underway. It doesn’t matter your age, gender or prior knowledge level. Offseason training and on-field teaching can turn even the newest member of the football community into an official.

For more information on how to sign up, you can contact Jason Hickey at 940-733-7444 or via email NtxRefs@gmail.com.

Check out the chapter’s Facebook page here.