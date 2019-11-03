Patrick Corcoran Leaving Munday

Patrick Corcoran steps down after 15-years as head coach of the Munday Moguls Football team. Corcoran helped lead the Moguls to State championships in 2007 and 2012, as well as, a state runner-up in 2011.
