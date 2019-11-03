Patrick Corcoran Leaving Munday

Patrick Corcoran steps down as head football coach after 15 seasons with the Munday Moguls, winning State Titles in 2007 and 2012.

Patrick Corcoran steps down after 15-years as head coach of the Munday Moguls Football team. Corcoran helped lead the Moguls to State championships in 2007 and 2012, as well as, a state runner-up in 2011.

