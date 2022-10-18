1992 Rider graduate Ramon Flanigan stopped by the KFDX studio Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

Many know Flanigan who had a successful career at SMU. He held the Mustangs record for combined passing and rushing yards in a career for 19 seasons.

After his playing days, he embarked on a coaching and administrative career which has now surpassed two decades. He’s hoping to return to Wichita Falls soon saying he has a passion for Texoma.

Tobin McDuff sat down with Flanigan to talk about football and life, including the fight which marred the week seven Hirschi game in Graham.

An extended cut of Flanigan’s thoughts on the brawl can be found below.