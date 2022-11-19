Six Texoma teams have advanced to the Regional Quarterfinal round of the Texas high school football playoffs.

Here are the times, dates and locations for the third round:

Class 4A

Wichita Falls (8-4) vs Brownwood (10-2) | 7 p.m. Friday (11/25) at Wildcat Stadium (ACU)

Hirschi (9-2) vs Glen Rose (11-1) | 3 p.m. Friday (11/25) at Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells)

Class 3A

Holliday (12-0) vs Bells (10-2) | 2 p.m. Friday (11/25) at Collins Stadium (Denton)

Class 2A

Windthorst (8-4) vs Collinsville (11-1) | 1 p.m. Friday (11/25) at Porcupine Stadium (Springtown)

Class 1A

Benjamin (11-0) vs Throckmorton (9-3) | 6:30 p.m. Friday (11/25) at Porcupine Stadium (Springtown)