Six Texoma teams have advanced to the Regional Quarterfinal round of the Texas high school football playoffs.
Here are the times, dates and locations for the third round:
Class 4A
Wichita Falls (8-4) vs Brownwood (10-2) | 7 p.m. Friday (11/25) at Wildcat Stadium (ACU)
Hirschi (9-2) vs Glen Rose (11-1) | 3 p.m. Friday (11/25) at Ram Stadium (Mineral Wells)
Class 3A
Holliday (12-0) vs Bells (10-2) | 2 p.m. Friday (11/25) at Collins Stadium (Denton)
Class 2A
Windthorst (8-4) vs Collinsville (11-1) | 1 p.m. Friday (11/25) at Porcupine Stadium (Springtown)
Class 1A
Benjamin (11-0) vs Throckmorton (9-3) | 6:30 p.m. Friday (11/25) at Porcupine Stadium (Springtown)