Midwestern State’s longtime football coach Bill Maskill announced his retirement on Sunday after 22 seasons at the helm.

Athletic Director Kyle Williams wasted no time introducing the programs newest leader.

Rich Renner, the Mustangs’ longtime defensive coordinator, was promoted to head coach.

“I thank coach Maskill for these years of inspiration, but also the growth and learning of preparing me for this situation. Coach Maskill has been awesome,” Renner said at his introductory press conference on Monday. “I also want to thank Kyle Williams for giving me this opportunity. I know there are probably better candidates out there than myself, but he took a chance on me and I really appreciate that.”

Renner inherits a program he is incredibly familiar with. He was hired by Maskill back in 2006 as a defensive line coach. After two seasons, he was promoted to defensive coordinator. 15 years later, he is the man in charge.

The Mustangs are coming off only their second sub-500 season in the last 24 years. Midwestern State is a program with tradition and culture which Renner plans to reignite.

“Building champions is what we are about here at Midwestern State. We want to build conference champions as well as national champions,” Renner said. “But champions is also a behavior. We want to make sure that we behave like champions before we become champions.”

Rich Renner is the 13th head coach in program history.

INTRODUCTORY PRESS CONFERENCE: