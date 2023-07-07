A Wichita Falls native is set to compete on the world track and field stage after qualifying for Team USA at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

The meet began on Thursday, July 6, and former Rider Raider is amongst the many athletes competing. This is the same competition where she collapsed from heat exhaustion two years ago.

Through four events, Brooks sat in second place, 199 points behind Anna Hall.

Brooks won the 100-meter hurdles in 12.98 seconds. Then, placed third in the high jump, clearing six feet and half an inch. In shot put, she placed ninth and capped off the day with a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 23.67 seconds.

For the second straight day, she started with a win, taking the long jump with a 21 feet 4.75-inch leap. In the javelin throw, she placed 11th with a throw of 112 feet 10 inches. In the final event, the 800-meter run, she finished sixth with a time of two minutes and 17 seconds.

Brooks capped off the heptathlon by finishing second. She will represent Team USA at the World Championships in Budapest in August.

Brooks is also a favorite to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.