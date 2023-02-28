Garnett Field hosted a district soccer matchup between Rider and Granbury.
The Lady Raiders won 5-0.
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Dylan Jimenez
Posted:
Updated:
Garnett Field hosted a district soccer matchup between Rider and Granbury.
The Lady Raiders won 5-0.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>