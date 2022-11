A scholarship fund has been created to honor Burkburnett’s Danny and Susie Nix.

The scholarship will help Burkburnett students continue their education in college or at a trade school.

The Nixs provided a combined 69 years of service to students in Burkburnett.

Checks to be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at 2405 Kell Blvd, Suite 100, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.