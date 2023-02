The 2023 Vernon College baseball team enters year two under head coach Devin McIntosh.

The Chaps are in search of their first winning season in 16 years, trying to use a full rebuild to reap the long term benefits.

So far this season, Vernon is 1-1 through its first couple of games.

The Chaps are back on home field Friday (2/10) and Saturday (2/11) for doubleheaders.