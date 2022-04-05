The Seymour Panthers have found their next head football coach and athletic director.

Dan Loyd is expected to be approved by the school board at a meeting on Friday April 8th.

Loyd has been at Seymour for the last eight years, seven of those as the Panthers defensive coordinator under Hugh Farmer. He takes over a Seymour team which went 4-1 in district play last season, finishing second and winning one playoff game.

The Panthers return much of their talent and are expected to be favorites again.

This is Loyd’s first head football coach and athletic director position.