Sports Spotlight: 2009 Graham Steers Reunion- September 25, 2019

The Windthorst Trojans proved in week four that not even a tough defense or changing weather conditions can knock this team off their game.

"We just kinda went back to the game plan, and the kids started executing. I don't know if the weather had something to do with it, or I think a whole lot had to do with you know Seymour they're a tough match up. They play hard and they are well coached, and they are going to come at you. We kinda got on our heels a little bit, and then we came back out, and you know I thought it was a well played second half by us," said Chris Tackett.