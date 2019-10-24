Sports Spotlight: 2019 MSU Hall of Honor – October 23, 2019

It’s the ultimate honor which can be bestowed upon an athlete at Midwestern State University – induction into the prestigious Hall of Honor.

The 2019 class welcomed three new members as part of the Homecoming festivities.

Tony Burson started at center for the 2006 and 2007 Mustangs earning All-American honors. Burson led an offensive line which led the nation with 549 yards per game his senior season. Burson passed away earlier this year. His family accepted the honor on his behalf.

From 2002 to 2004 Jel-Ani Armstrong was a regular in the highlights averaging 15 points and 9.5 rebounds a game.

“I feel very honored and blessed to be honored like this,” said Armstong. “I really do give a lot of the credit to coach Shannon Burks. He made me into the offensive threat that I was in college. He gave me the confidence that I didn’t have before I got here.”

The third member of the Class of 2019 is Doug Elder. In 18 seasons as men’s soccer coach his teams were a mainstay in the national rankings, advancing to the national tournament 13 times.

“To come in here in 2000 and see the program succeed the way it has and what we’ve done to build it up…and Meachum’s done a great job to sustain the success we’ve had,” said Elder. “This program is great and it’s in great hands and it’s going to win forever.”