It was about this time last year that Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on an NFL field.

In the following months, the sports world developed a heightened awareness and recognition for life-threatening injuries suffered through sport.

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at any age, at any time.

Local Texoma athletic programs know this, and schools take extensive precautions to be ready if a life-threatening event happens in our area.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL), which governs high school sports in the state of Texas, has explicit protocols for schools to follow.

One of the requirements is Automated External Defibrillators (AED). The UIL provides options for purchase here.