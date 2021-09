Finn Crohn is a foreign exchange student at Burkburnett High School who has decided to join the football team.

With a background in European football, what is called soccer here in the United States, Finn is putting his kicking talents to work on the gridiron.

In this week’s Sports Spotlight M.J. Baird takes a look at how a 16-year-old from Germany is finding a new home with the Bulldogs football team.