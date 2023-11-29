Frank Johnson recently retired after ten years as head football coach and athletic director at Holliday high school.

The former leader of the Eagles has traded in his whistle, for a spot behind the grill: Coach J’s Gridiron BBQ is Johnson’s newest retirement gig.

M.J. Baird visited Coach J’s new office for a behind-the-scenes look at the business, which we feature in this week’s sports spotlight.

Local football fans who may be interested in Johnson’s other venture, a local sports podcast, can find more information here.