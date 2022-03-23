Longtime Burkburnett boys basketball coach and athletic director Danny Nix announced his retirement after 43 years in coaching.

In his four decades leading the Bulldogs, Nix’s teams won 19 district championships. Burkburnett advanced to the regional tournament 11 times, making the state tournament twice and finishing as state runners-up in 2008 and 2011.

Nix has won many awards including the 2011 NFHS Texas state coach of the year honor. Just this year he was named as one of the top 100 coaches in UIL history.