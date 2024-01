The WFISD has been putting together and publicizing its new coaching staffs for the upcoming school year when Memorial and Legacy high school open.

To stay up to date, you can follow Memorial H.S. and Legacy H.S. on Facebook.

Below is a list of coaches the district has announced so far:

Football:

Memorial H.S.

Head Football Coach/Campus Coordinator | Marc Bindel

Assistant Head Coach | Josh Castles

Defensive Coordinator | Ross Dillard

Special Teams Coordinator | Christopher Robinson-Evans

Legacy H.S.

Head Football Coach/Campus Coordinator | Lawrence Johnson

Assistant Head Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator | Rahsaan Bell

Defensive Coordinator | Jordan Criswell

Offensive Coordinator | Jason Reynolds

Swimming:

Memorial H.S.

Head Coach | Oyvind Zahl

Legacy H.S.

Head Coach | Christina Koiner

Golf:

Memorial H.S.

Boys Head Coach | Dakota Robbins

Legacy H.S.

Boys Head Coach | Ryan Nimetz

Athletic Trainers:

Memorial H.S.

Josh Burris

Christanie Monreal

Legacy H.S.

Robert Doley

Dan Brown