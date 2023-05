The Midwestern State football team is teaming up with ‘Be The Match’ in an effort to help save lives.

‘Be The Match’ is a worldwide registry of stem cell and bone marrow donors, which doctors and patients rely on during the journey to recover from life-threatening blood conditions such as Leukemia, Lymphoma and Sickle Cell Disease.

The Mustangs are hosting an event on campus Wednesday, May 3rd to help recruit their peers to join the registry.