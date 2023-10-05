Midwestern State women’s golfer Ally Reily earned her first collegiate win over the weekend at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational.
Olivia Guzman shines our Sports Spotlight on the MSU sophomore as she looks forward to a potential breakout year.
by: M.J. Baird
