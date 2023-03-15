March is National Athletic Training Awareness month.

AT’s spend countless hours keeping athletes healthy, and helping them recover when injuries occur.

Jason Jenkins has been the head athletic trainer at Vernon College for nearly two decades. As the go-to medical professional for the Chaparrals athletic teams, Jenkins’ role requires him to always have the best interest of student-athletes in mind.

A profession built on relationships and trust, taking others well-being into his own hands.

We shine this week’s sports spotlight on Jason Jenkins, highlighting the role of athletic trainers across Texoma!